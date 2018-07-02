Isolated storms for Monday; heat continues

Posted 6:42 am, July 2, 2018, by

We had Heat Wave #4 this weekend and the heat continues as we start the work week.  Good news, though!  We’ll just hit the upper 80s today-a bit of relief.

No rain boots needed but if you have a pocket umbrella, grab that.  As a cold front slides through we have just an isolated rain threat today but many more dry hours.

Carmel Fest kicks off tomorrow!  There’s a good chance we get some rain on Tuesday but the rain threat is minimal for the 4th!  Really hot both days so it’ll be very important to keep hydrated. 

