Isolated storms for Monday; heat continues

We had Heat Wave #4 this weekend and the heat continues as we start the work week. Good news, though! We’ll just hit the upper 80s today-a bit of relief.

No rain boots needed but if you have a pocket umbrella, grab that. As a cold front slides through we have just an isolated rain threat today but many more dry hours.

Carmel Fest kicks off tomorrow! There’s a good chance we get some rain on Tuesday but the rain threat is minimal for the 4th! Really hot both days so it’ll be very important to keep hydrated.