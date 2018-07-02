× IACS at capacity due to heat, free adoptions offered through July

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services need your help.

Due to excessive heat in the area dating back to last week, the shelter is running out of room and euthanasia risk has gone up as a result.

IACS has reportedly taken in 260 animals between Thursday morning and Monday afternoon. While they will never turn away an animal, the shelter wants you to know what to do if you find an animal suffering in the heat.

“We are currently at max capacity, I walked around today and saw only a couple empty cages,” said IACS Public Information Officer Kristen Lee .

If you find an animal suffering in the heat, IACS recommends taking into your home and trying to find the owner. Signing up for lost pet alerts is a good way to see missing animals in your area.

Their mission of never turning away an animal is both a blessing and a curse. Because of the policy, it hinders their goal of becoming a 100% non-kill shelter due to just not having enough room.

Following the hiring of Deputy Director Katie Trennepool in 2016, the shelter has had a steady incline of their non-kill rate. It was reported at around 85% in 2017, but has gone up this year.

“We are above 90% the last two months, but we aren’t in the clear yet,” Lee said.

IACS has to rely on their dependent network of emergency foster parents to help during this summer’s heat. Under their umbrella of foster parents and their rescue division, they currently have 855 animals in their care.

“We are always in need for more foster parents to help save more and more animals,” Lee said.

To sign up as a foster parent in Indianapolis, click here.

While the Indy Mega Adoption Event has come and gone, IACS has decided to make all adoptions free through July. That includes all testing, spay/neuter and microchips.

Take a look below at some furry friends you can take home today for the low price of $0.00. IACS is located on the southwest side at 2600 S. Harding St.