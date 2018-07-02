Great-grandmother becomes oldest person to zip line at Explore Brown County at 94

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A great-grandmother crossed the final item off her bucket list by zip lining at Explore Brown County.

At 94 years old, Carrol Rugh became the oldest to run the park’s course, a record previously held by a 91-year-old woman.

Rugh was joined by several of her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“I’m glad I did it, but I won’t do it again,” said Rugh with a laugh. “The first drop is hard on your heart.”

This wasn’t Rugh’s first foray into extreme sports, at 89 she completed the only other thing on her bucket list – skydiving.