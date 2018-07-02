× Fireworks displays in central Indiana for Fourth of July 2018

Fireworks will light up the skies in central Indiana this week! Fourth of July is Wednesday, but some Indiana cities are hosting their fireworks displays a day early.

Here are some times and locations for fireworks in Indianapolis and surrounding cities.

Tuesday, July 3:

Anderson

Location: Athletic Park – Wilson St & E. Eighth St.

Time: Dusk

Marion

Location: Matter Park, 1 Matter Park Circle

Time: 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4

Brownsburg

Location: Arbuckle Acres Park, 200 N. Green Street

Time: Dusk

Carmel (CarmelFest)

Location: Near the intersection of City Center Drive, Monon Trail

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Crawfordsville

Location: Milligan Park

Time: 10 p.m.

Danville

Location: Danville Community High School, 100 Warrior Way

Time: Dusk

Edinburgh

Location: Sports Complex, 722 Eisenhower Dr

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Ellettsville

Location: Edgewood High School football field, 601 S. Edgewood Dr.

Time: Dusk

Geist

Location: Fall Creek Road Bridge: 11695 Fall Creek Rd.

Time: 10 p.m.

Gas City

Location: Beaner Linn Park, 718 S. Broadway Street

Time: 10 p.m.

Indianapolis

Location: Regions Bank Tower

Time: 10 p.m.

Lafayette

Location: Riehle Plaza

Time: 10:10 p.m.

Lawrence

Location: Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Road

Time: 10 p.m.

Lebanon

Location: Lebanon Memorial Park, 130 E Ulen Drive

Time: 10 p.m.

Noblesville

Location: Noblesville High School grounds, 18111 Cumberland Rd

Time: 10 p.m.

Pendleton

Location: Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive

Time: Dusk

Peru

Location: Water Street

Time: 9 p.m.

Plainfield

Location: Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St.

Time: 10 p.m.

Westfield

Location: Grand Park, 711 E 191st St

Time: 10 p.m.

Yorktown

Location: Morrow’s Meadow, 1901 S. Tiger Drive

Time: Dusk

Zionsville

Location: Lions Park, 115 S. Elm St

Time: Dusk

If you do not see your location, please contact your local police department for times and locations.