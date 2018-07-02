Fireworks displays in central Indiana for Fourth of July 2018
Fireworks will light up the skies in central Indiana this week! Fourth of July is Wednesday, but some Indiana cities are hosting their fireworks displays a day early.
Here are some times and locations for fireworks in Indianapolis and surrounding cities.
Tuesday, July 3:
Anderson
- Location: Athletic Park – Wilson St & E. Eighth St.
- Time: Dusk
Marion
- Location: Matter Park, 1 Matter Park Circle
- Time: 10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 4
Brownsburg
- Location: Arbuckle Acres Park, 200 N. Green Street
- Time: Dusk
Carmel (CarmelFest)
- Location: Near the intersection of City Center Drive, Monon Trail
- Time: 9:45 p.m.
Crawfordsville
- Location: Milligan Park
- Time: 10 p.m.
Danville
- Location: Danville Community High School, 100 Warrior Way
- Time: Dusk
Edinburgh
- Location: Sports Complex, 722 Eisenhower Dr
- Time: 9:45 p.m.
Ellettsville
- Location: Edgewood High School football field, 601 S. Edgewood Dr.
- Time: Dusk
Geist
- Location: Fall Creek Road Bridge: 11695 Fall Creek Rd.
- Time: 10 p.m.
Gas City
- Location: Beaner Linn Park, 718 S. Broadway Street
- Time: 10 p.m.
Indianapolis
- Location: Regions Bank Tower
- Time: 10 p.m.
Lafayette
- Location: Riehle Plaza
- Time: 10:10 p.m.
Lawrence
- Location: Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Road
- Time: 10 p.m.
Lebanon
- Location: Lebanon Memorial Park, 130 E Ulen Drive
- Time: 10 p.m.
Noblesville
- Location: Noblesville High School grounds, 18111 Cumberland Rd
- Time: 10 p.m.
Pendleton
- Location: Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive
- Time: Dusk
Peru
- Location: Water Street
- Time: 9 p.m.
Plainfield
- Location: Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St.
- Time: 10 p.m.
Westfield
- Location: Grand Park, 711 E 191st St
- Time: 10 p.m.
Yorktown
- Location: Morrow’s Meadow, 1901 S. Tiger Drive
- Time: Dusk
Zionsville
- Location: Lions Park, 115 S. Elm St
- Time: Dusk
If you do not see your location, please contact your local police department for times and locations.