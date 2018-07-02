FBI says it thwarted July 4 attack in Cleveland, suspect faces terrorism charges

Posted 7:41 am, July 2, 2018, by

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

CLEVELAND – The FBI is expected to release details Monday of “an individual being charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization for planning an attack on July 4 in downtown Cleveland.”

According to a press release from the Cleveland Division of the FBI, an individual is being charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization.

There is no other information about the investigation or who the suspect is at this time.

The FBI says they plan to have a press conference about the arrest at 9:15 a.m.

