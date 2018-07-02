4 women accuse Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of inappropriately touching them at bar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A lawmaker and three legislative staffers have accused Attorney General Curtis Hill of inappropriately touching them during a party on the final night of the legislative session, prompting an investigation by leaders of the Indiana General Assembly.

Hill denied the allegations in an emailed statement to IndyStar.

Details of the accusations are outlined in a confidential June 18 memorandum prepared by the Taft Stettinius & Hollister law firm at the request of legislative leaders.

The eight-page memo summarizes interviews that House and Senate leaders or their legal counsel conducted with six women who attended the end-of-session party at AJ’s Lounge, a bar just south of Downtown, during the early morning hours of March 15.

Following the release of Indy Star’s report, Hill released the following statement to CBS4:

“These allegations are deeply troubling. Following dinner, I was invited to AJ’s lounge for the legislative end of session party. The celebration at AJ’s was very crowded with, legislators, lobbyists, staffers and others. The atmosphere was light and jovial, as would be expected in a bar. I interacted with several people – talking, laughing, and telling stories. At no time was my behavior inappropriate nor did I touch anyone in an inappropriate manner. While the celebration continued, I left with the gentleman who had invited me and went home. I have never been contacted by any investigator. I have not been informed of who made these allegations nor have I been provided any due process with regard to these vicious allegations.”

House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis), House Democratic Leader Terry Goodin (D-Austin), Senate President Pro Tem David Long (R-Fort Wayne) and Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) issued this statement: