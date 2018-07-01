× Parent leaves baby with Decatur Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis parent left a baby with the Decatur Township Fire Department today. A safe haven law that went into effect today allows the surrender of healthy newborns to fire stations.

Decatur is set to become the third location for a Safe Haven Baby Box. The boxes can be installed at fire stations with 24-hour staffing. Two Indiana fire departments already installed baby boxes, Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department and Woodbum Fire Department.

Parents can talk to Safe Haven Baby Box professionals 24 hours a day at 1-866-99BABY1.