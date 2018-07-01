× Wish-Bone Italian dressing recalled nationwide, more than 7,500 cases affected

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pinnacle Foods, the producers of Wish Bone salad dressing, have issued a nationwide recall of Italian dressing.

The recall was initiated after learning that a limited number of bottles were mislabeled. The product contains milk and egg, known allergens not declared on the bottle.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The product was produced on March 19. In total, 7,768 cases of Wish-Bone House Italian salad dressing, in 15 oz. bottles, were recalled across the country.

Only products with a “Best If Used By” date of Jan. 13, 2019 and with labeling that matches both the front and back labels attached in the press release are subject to recall.