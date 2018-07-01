Report: Lance Stephenson to team up with LeBron James, join Lakers

Posted 10:45 pm, July 1, 2018, by , Updated at 10:46PM, July 1, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 15: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Lance Stephenson #6 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half in Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 15, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lance Stephenson will join long-time adversary LeBron James after agreeing to a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports.

The Pacers declined Stephenson’s option for next season this past week, making him a free agent. Stephenson averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game with the Blue and Gold last season.

