Pacers sign free agent forward Doug McDermott

(Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.  – The Pacers didn’t wait long to add a new piece once free agency opened, agreeing to terms with forward Doug McDermott right after midnight.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news before McDermott’s agency, Priority Sports confirmed with a tweet.  Wojnarowski reports the deal is for three years, $22 million and is fully guaranteed.

McDermott has averaged 7.9 points per game and 2.3 rebounds per game in four seasons.  He’s a career 40.3 percent three-pointer shooter.

The Creighton product began his career in Chicago after the Bulls took him with the 11th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.  He’s also had stops in Oklahoma City, New York and Dallas.

McDermott finished last season with the Mavericks, averaging 9.0 points per game while shooting 49.4 percent from three in 26 games.

