LeBron James agrees to four-year deal with Lakers, according to report

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 01: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers gets to the basket past Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on November 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Indiana won the game 124-107. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Cal. — LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

James, a four-time league MVP and three-time finals MVP, will join a young cast in Los Angeles. His free agency has been under intense speculation since the Cavs lost the finals in four games to the Warriors on June 8.

