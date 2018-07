Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will the Supreme Court confirmation fight impact the race for Senate here in Indiana?

And what will it mean for the future of the court?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy and Jamar Cobb-Dennard discuss the Indiana impact of Justice Kennedy's retirement, and what it means for incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), who's already facing pressure to support whomever the President nominates.