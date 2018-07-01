IN Focus: Panel, focus groups debate civility in politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are voters saying about the debate over civility in politics?

Recently, we gathered 16 voters in two focus groups at City Market in downtown Indianapolis. Our IN Focus panelists picked the participants. Eight voted for Hillary Clinton, seven voted for Donald Trump and the final participant (who was too young to vote on Election Day) would have voted for Trump.

The conversations lasted more than an hour. The Hoosiers included first-time voters, military veterans, a business owner, a teacher and former health care executive. And from the moment we started, there wasn’t a lull in the conversation. From religion to sports, immigration, the media and Twitter, seemingly every topic highlighted the divide.

In the video above, we also look back at some of the events making news this past week, and what voters told CBS News this week about the emerging discussion related to civility and politics.