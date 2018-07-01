× IMPD investigating shooting death on Breakwater Drive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Breakwater Drive Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. They say there was a disturbance between a woman and a man, and the woman ended up shooting the man after the initial 911 call was made. The suspect was detained on scene.

Police are interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.