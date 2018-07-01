IMPD investigating shooting death on Breakwater Drive

Posted 7:17 am, July 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:22AM, July 1, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Breakwater Drive Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. They say there was a disturbance between a woman and a man, and the woman ended up shooting the man after the initial 911 call was made. The suspect was detained on scene.

Police are interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s