Authorities: Attica track coach arrested after 43,000 child porn images found

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal authorities have arrested an assistant boys and girls track coach at Attica High School on child porn charges.

Following an investigation by federal and local law enforcement, 39-year-old Jeremy Kelley was arrested Friday after he allegedly had 43,000 images of child porn in his possession.

Law enforcement officials from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The follow-up investigation lead officials to a social media account owned by Kelley.

They said 43,000 child porn images and 1,000 child porn videos were found.

Kelley was arrested and remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service. He will have an initial hearing in Indianapolis on Monday.

“Protecting and advocating for our most vulnerable has always been a top priority of my office,” said Minkler. “Those who take advantage of this district’s children can expect the full hammer of federal prosecution.”

This case was investigated by the FBI, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Assistant United States Attorney Tiffany J. Preston, Kelley could face decades in prison if convicted.

Editor’s note: Since he was arrested on federal charges, a mug shot is not available.