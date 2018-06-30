PHOTOS: Protesters rally at Indiana Statehouse against family separation

Posted 5:21 pm, June 30, 2018, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hundreds of people gathered near the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis to protest the detention of immigrant families.

Protesters carried signs saying, “Try to walk in their shoes,” ”We are all immigrants” and “Families belong together.” Saturday’s rally was among hundreds across the U.S. urging the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Patricia Carlin, a grandmother of nine from Danville, Indiana, said she was protesting to show her solidarity with immigrant families and that their detention has made her angry and afraid.

She says her “heart breaks for them” and that the U.S. “is going to be paying for this injustice.”

Anna Skidmore, a mother of one, says she was heartbroken and stunned when she learned that young immigrant children were being taken from their families.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s