Ella Whistler, Jason Seaman serving as grand marshals at Noblesville Fourth of July parade

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Ella Whistler and heroic teacher Jason Seaman will serve as the grand marshals for the 2018 Noblesville Fourth of July Parade.

The parade also will include Noblesville West Middle School Nurse Megan Schlueter and Noblesville Police Officer Michael Steffen, who serves as the school resource officer, as guests of honor.

“It’s a great reflection that the community wants Ella and me as grand marshals and that we are both physically able to participate,” Seaman said, “Noblesville continues to pull together to show we are one unified community.”

This year’s free festivities will take place on Wednesday, July 4 with the theme of “Stars and Stripes Forever in Noblesville.” The parade with begin at 4:30 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for around 10:00 p.m.

“It is an honor to be asked to be grand marshal for the Fourth of July,” added Whistler, “It’s very thoughtful and I’m honored to do it with Mr. Seaman.”

To end the parade, the Noblesville Fourth of July Planning Committee is inviting all NWMS students, parents, teachers and staff that wish to walk to participate.

No registration is necessary.