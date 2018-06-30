Clarksville officials renovate ponds to address geese problem

Posted 11:55 am, June 30, 2018, by

WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: A group of Canada Geese fly over the Ellipse near the White House December 18, 2006 in Washington, DC. The temperature reached 73-degrees today narrowing the chances for Washington to have snow for Christmas or Hanukkah. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Officials in a southern Indiana town that faced criticism for euthanizing more than 200 Canada geese last year in stormwater ponds adjacent to its town hall campus hope dredging the ponds and other changes will keep the aggressive birds away.

The News and Tribune reports that Clarksville’s dredging project to remove excess sediment and waste from the ponds is about 90 percent complete.

Tall grasses will then be planted along the water’s edge to act as a natural deterrent to the geese. Town manager Kevin Baity says a temporary fence will be installed until the grass is fully grown.

City officials say the birds can be aggressive, damage property and create sanitary issues by leaving their droppings.

Baity says the whole rehabilitation project will cost an estimated $920,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s