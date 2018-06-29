× Stretch of I-65 to close Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A major interstate project is set to begin on Sunday that will close parts of I-65. It’s set to take more than a month.

The project will close both directions of I-65 between Meridian Street and 21st street.

INDOT says the motorists should plan and find the best alternate routes.

INDOT will repave seven bridges along the interstate during the project. During that time, INDOT says they will close southbound I-65 between the I-65/I-465 interchange on the northwest side.

“We’re also asking people to expect delays. A closure like this is going to impact thousands of vehicles,” Spokesperson Lamar Holliday said.

Some detour routes include 30th street, keystone avenue and 21st street. For the stretch closed on the Northwest side near the I-465 interchange, INDOT recommends taking I-465 and I-865.