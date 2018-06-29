Shooting investigation underway in Muncie, one person hospitalized

Posted 5:46 am, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:56AM, June 29, 2018

Breaking News

MUNCIE, Ind. – Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting in Muncie that ended with one man hospitalized.

The incident began just after 12:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Franklin Street in Muncie. Crews with the Muncie Police Department and the Muncie Fire Department were called to the scene after an occupant in the home made threats to harm himself.

Shortly after they arrived, dispatch received a call regarding shots fired at the residence.

The man at the home was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.

ISP is investigating if the gunshot was self-inflicted or if it came from police.

We will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s