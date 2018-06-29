UPDATE: Police investigating deaths of woman, child on northeast side as murder-suicide

Posted 3:12 pm, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 03:59PM, June 29, 2018

Scene of the investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and child on the northeast side as a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Bunker Hill Drive, near East 42nd Street and North Sherman Drive, around 2:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot.

IMPD says an adult and juvenile female were the victims. The age of the child has not been released.

Family members came over to check on them after not having heard from them for a few days. Maintenance staff let them inside.

The relationship between the two victims has not been confirmed.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s