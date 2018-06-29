Police arrest 20-year-old for murder after man shot, killed in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Authorities in Kokomo arrested a 20-year-old woman after a 45-year-old man was found shot to death on Thursday morning.

Ariana Wagner was taken into custody on Friday after 45-year-old Yogi Olivarez was found deceased near the intersection of Clinton and Kentucky.

It was later determined that the cause of death was at least one gun shot wound.

Police also arrested Joshua Smith on the felony charge of assisting a criminal.

If you have more information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

