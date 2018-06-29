Larry Nassar charged with six counts of sexual assault in Texas

Larry Nassar during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Prosecutors say disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer have been charged with sexual abuse stemming from an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

Walker County prosecutor Stephanie Stroud announced Friday that Nassar faces six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. A former trainer, Debbie Van Horn, was charged with one count.

The charges stem from an investigation at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi north of Houston.

Stroud says no charges have been filed against the Karolyis, and that both have been cooperative during the investigation.

Five former gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at their since-closed gymnastics ranch. Two of them said Nassar abused them there.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.

