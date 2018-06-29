× ID card found at Castleton store after thousands of dollars worth of fireworks stolen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after $8,000-$10,000 worth of fireworks was stolen from a store in Castleton.

Officers were called to the USA Fireworks store at 5919 East 82nd Street around noon Thursday on a burglary report. The store manager told police she worked all day Wednesday and closed the store around 10 p.m.

When she came into work on Thursday, she found the door was open and many of the fireworks displays had been taken and the back room had been ransacked. Many boxes of product were thrown around the store after being emptied.

The manager told police the suspect left behind a key piece of evidence– an Indiana ID card. It was found on the ground inside the store. Police say they also found pry marks on the door and are reviewing security footage from a nearby business.

The estimated loss to the store is approximately $8,000-$10,000, according to the manager.