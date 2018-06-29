× Free admission to parks and pools Saturday amid high heat in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indy Parks is offering free admission to parks and pools Saturday, and will have dozens of special events.

The free entry promotion comes at a good time. Hoosiers will experience oppressive heat and humidity starting Friday afternoon and continuing through the weekend.

Family centers will be open during their normal hours. All pools will be open from 12-5 p.m.

The special events include games, contests, prize giveaways, concerts and other activities. Find your nearest park or pool and learn more here. You can also call 317-327-PARK for more information.

Check out a list of special events below.