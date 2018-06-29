× Court docs: Drunk 911 calls lead to false informing charges against Hamilton County officers

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy and a Cicero police officer face false informing charges after investigators say they made prank 911 calls while they were drunk.

Sheriff’s deputy David Needham and Cicero officer Bradley Gorgas have each been charged with a misdemeanor count of false informing.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hamilton County dispatchers received a call around 1:50 a.m. on May 1. That call, court documents said, came from Needham, who tried to pass himself off as a woman named “Jessica” who claimed her boyfriend was stalking her near State Road 19 and Bayshore Drive.

About five minutes later, a second call came in, this one attributed to Gorgas, who claimed there was a fight involving ten people at the Speedway gas station in Cicero. Gorgas said “he was scared” and that “officers needed to arrive quickly.”

Investigators interviewed Needham about the calls. He said he’d attended a party at Gorgas’ house and was “heavily intoxicated” when he used his cell phone to call the administrative phone line at Hamilton County dispatch.

He said he didn’t know the content of the call until he heard the recording. He also said he called in a false complaint against the dispatcher; he admitted the calls were intended as a prank and nothing more.

When police interviewed Gorgas, he told them he’d made a false report about the Speedway gas station fight. He also said he’d intended it only as a prank.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released this statement regarding Needham: