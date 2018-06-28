What the fluff? CBS4 morning team tries new social media challenge with their furry friends

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An adorable internet challenge is confusing dogs and cats all over the world. It’s called the “What The Fluff?” challenge.

Dog owners hold a blanket between themselves and their dog, they let go of the sheet, and quickly sneak behind a wall.

Pups are either extremely confused, or they go nuts looking for their owners.

So our CBS4 morning team decided to give it a whirl! Watch their videos below!

 

 

