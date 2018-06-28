Video shows adorable moment when officer helped raccoon with peanut butter jar stuck on its head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Ind. – An adorable moment between a raccoon and a Danville police officer was caught on camera Wednesday night.

Police say Officer Josh Gauger was on patrol when he located the raccoon with a peanut butter jar stuck on its head walking near the department on US 36.

After laughing for a moment, Gauger stopped his patrol vehicle and removed the jar from the animal’s head.

Afterwards, the officer can be heard saying “Are you alright, bud?” and the raccoon makes a noise, which the department jokes was it trying “to thank officer Gauger for helping him out.”

Police say no one was hurt during the incident, and yes, the peanut butter was all gone!