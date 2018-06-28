Report: Thaddeus Young staying with Pacers after exercising player option

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 08: Thaddeus Young #21 of the Indiana Pacers tries to drive around Tobias Harris #34 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on November 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers will keep one of their impact players as Thad Young has excised a player option to bypass free agency, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The veteran will sign his $13.7 million player option following the 2015 draft night trade where he was acquired from Brooklyn for the rights to Caris Levert.

Young will likely remain a starter this season despite the emergence of Domantas Sabonis. He’s proved durable during his stint in the Circle City by only missing nine starts over the last two years.

Following this season, he will become a free agent.

