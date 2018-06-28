Recent poll shows 1/3 of Americans think divide in political feelings will lead to civil war in next 5 years

Posted 9:02 am, June 28, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There is a growing fear among some Americans that our country could be headed towards another civil war.

According to a new poll by Ramussen Reports, 31 percent of American voters say they feel political tensions are so high that our country could see another civil war in the next five years. But nearly 60% of people who responded to the poll, say it’s unlikely.

Fifty nine percent of respondents say they fear President Trump’s critics will resort to violence, and 53 percent have the same fear about Trump’s supporters.

During former President Obama’s second year in office, 53 percent feared an increase in violence from people opposed to his policies, according to Ramussen Reports.

