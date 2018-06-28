× Plainfield K9 unit receives hundreds of balls from high school’s tennis team

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – There’s no way to make a dogs smile brighter than hundreds of tennis balls.

Thanks to Plainfield High School’s tennis team, the police department can play fetch with their K9’s for hours.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, they said, “JACKPOT!!! What makes a Happy Jocko? TENNIS BALLS! LOTS OF THEM!!!”

They ended it by jokingly saying if they can only get Jacko to share with their other K9’s, Marlo, Robbie and Colt.