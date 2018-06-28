× Overnight shooting in Fort Wayne leaves 3 men dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne police are investigating the fatal overnight shootings of three men in the northeastern Indiana city.

Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds on a sidewalk just north of Fort Wayne’s downtown area early Thursday and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers were responding to that shooting when they received a call about a nearby car crash. Police found one man dead from gunshot wounds inside that car and a second man inside who had also been shot. He died later at a hospital.

The Journal Gazette reports police were told the car crash was likely connected to the earlier shooting.

The shootings remain under investigation and detectives were collecting security camera footage from the area, which includes a small shopping mall and a bar.