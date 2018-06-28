Indy 5-year-old who celebrated Halloween in June loses battle with brain cancer

Posted 9:38 pm, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:58PM, June 28, 2018

5-year-old Aurelia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis 5-year-old known for her positive outlook on life and love of Halloween lost her battle with brain cancer on Tuesday.

We first told you about Aurelia earlier this month when her neighbors on Indy’s near north side came together to give her “Halloween in June.”

Aurelia’s mother, Candace Gwaltney, told CBS4 that she passed peacefully at home surrounded by love.

A memorial fund has been set up through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to raise money to fund childhood cancer research.

Gwaltney said a celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks for all family and friends.

“The family would like to thank Aurelia’s doctors, nurses and support team at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital for the incredible care she received during her more than two-year battle with brain cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Baldrick’s Foundation or the Little Wish Foundation. Aurelia’s magic will live on in our hearts and actions. We hope all who know Aurelia’s story remember her magic and share it with others.”

Click here to support Aurelia’s cause.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s