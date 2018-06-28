× Indy 5-year-old who celebrated Halloween in June loses battle with brain cancer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis 5-year-old known for her positive outlook on life and love of Halloween lost her battle with brain cancer on Tuesday.

We first told you about Aurelia earlier this month when her neighbors on Indy’s near north side came together to give her “Halloween in June.”

Aurelia’s mother, Candace Gwaltney, told CBS4 that she passed peacefully at home surrounded by love.

A memorial fund has been set up through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to raise money to fund childhood cancer research.

Gwaltney said a celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks for all family and friends.

“The family would like to thank Aurelia’s doctors, nurses and support team at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital for the incredible care she received during her more than two-year battle with brain cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Baldrick’s Foundation or the Little Wish Foundation. Aurelia’s magic will live on in our hearts and actions. We hope all who know Aurelia’s story remember her magic and share it with others.”

Click here to support Aurelia’s cause.