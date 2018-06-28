Heat to pour in to Central Indiana

Posted 7:03 am, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 07:06AM, June 28, 2018

Very high UV index today!  Sunscreen certainly needed as we head out to enjoy this gorgeous (hot) summer day. 

Highs will soar into the upper 80s and with very little wind offering any relief, it’ll sure feel hot.  The moisture content is also quite high so expect heat index values into the low 90s.

Remember that on days as hot as this, it’ll only take about ten minutes for car temperatures to climb over 100°.

Nice and quiet tonight with lows only dipping into the low 70s.  No wet weather expected!

Very hot for Symphony on the Prairie tomorrow!  Great night for watching this event.  See you there!

Heat doesn’t go anywhere all weekend!  Vary little rain through the weekend so get up early to water your flowers.  4th of July is next Wednesday and it’s already looking hot!

