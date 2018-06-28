Fatigue may be factor in Thursday morning crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Driver fatigue may be the reason for an Thursday morning rush hour crash in Johnson County.

The accident occurred along southbound State Road 37 near Olive Branch Road just before 6:30 a.m.

Police report that a man driving his pickup truck left the roadway and drove straight into tree. The impact flipped the truck and cut the tree in half.

The driver was able to free himself from the wreckage and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital with unknown injuries.

Police report that the driver was coming home from an overnight shift at a medical facility.