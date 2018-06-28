× Delaware County first responders train for mass shooting scenario at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. – Just as law enforcement was responding in Annapolis, a group of first responders in Delaware County were inside a simulated classroom Thursday participating in a planned active shooter training.

Local law enforcement, including the Ball State University Police Department, Muncie Police Department, Yorktown police, IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital police and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, all took part in the simulated school shooting.

“We’ve made this a priority,” Al Williams said, Ball State University Police Department’s assistant chief, “We train on this regularly.”

The goal is to enhance communication between numerous agencies that typically don’t communicate with each other.

“It’s important for us to identify those stepping stones we need to overcome so we’re not running into these issues when there is a high consequence incident,” Delaware County’s EMS Director Jason Rogers said,

First responders also simulated a parking garage shooting and spent time debriefing in order to enhance of make changes to an ever-changing strategy to combat mass shootings.

“We just want people to know how to react before something bad happens,” Williams said.