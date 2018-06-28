Court docs: Terre Haute man admits to molesting girl, says he wanted to ‘prove everyone right’

Posted 6:40 am, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 06:44AM, June 28, 2018

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A Terre Haute man is accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl, WTHI reports.

James Freeman, 24, was arrested in Vigo County, and he made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning. Freeman faces charges of molestation and attempted molestation of a child under the age of 14.

According to court documents obtained by WTHI, Freeman inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl while they were watching a movie together at the girl’s home earlier this month.

James Freeman

Freeman admitted to touching the girl, and he told investigators, “Everyone already thought I was a child molester, so I wanted to prove them right.”

He is currently behind bars at the Vigo County Jail, and he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

