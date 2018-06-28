Abortion reporting rule in Indiana temporarily blocked by federal judge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Indiana law’s requirement that medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions report detailed patient information to the state.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young granted a preliminary injunction Thursday. It prevents enforcement of the reporting provision of a law that takes effect July 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the state in April on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. The lawsuit initially sought to block the reporting rules and another provision requiring annual inspections of abortion clinics.

The plaintiffs later asked the judge only for an injunction blocking the new reporting provision.

Planned Parenthood contends that provision is unconstitutional and “imposes unique and burdensome obligations.” The organization says some of the complications listed in the law are common abortion side effects.

