× $25 ‘All-In’ tickets available for 40 Indianapolis concerts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you’re looking for some summer fun, you can get $25 “All-In Tickets” at several upcoming concerts.

The deal starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 29, and runs through 10 p.m. on Monday, July 9. The offer is valid only at the concerts listed below while supplies last. The shows include concerts at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park and the Old National Centre.

The “all-in” means the ticket itself, fees and taxes are all included in the $25 price.

Acts range from Styx & Joan Jett to Counting Crows & LIVE, Pentatonix, Dwight Yoakam, O.A.R., Kansas, and 98 Degrees.

The promotion is part of the “July 4th Ticket Explosion.” You can get tickets here when the offer begins.

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/8 — Weezer & Pixies

7/11 — Styx & Joan Jett

7/12 — Lindsey Stirling & Evanesence

7/13 — Foreigner w/ Whitesnake

7/20 — Bush, STP & The Cult

7/31 — Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd

8/5 — Charlie Puth & Hailee Steinfeld

8/10 — Jeff Beck & Paul Rogers

8/11 — Chicago & REO Speedwagon

8/12 — Avenged Sevenfold

8/17 — G-Eazy w/ Lil Uzi Vert & more

8/23 — Gov’t Mule & The Avett Brothers

8/26 — Niall Horan & Maren Morris

9/6 — Counting Crows & LIVE

9/8 — Pentatonix w/ Echosmith

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

7/17 — Halsey w/ Jessie Reyez

7/20 — Tedeschi Trucks Band

7/28 — Portugal. The Man

8/1 — Walk The Moon w/ COIN

8/11 — Umphrey’s McGee

8/12 — Blackberry Smoke & JJ Grey

8/18 — Dwight Yoakam

8/24 — Jason Mraz & Brett Dennen

8/26 — NEEDTOBREATHE

8/28 — O.A.R. w/ Matt Nathanson

9/15 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Old National Centre