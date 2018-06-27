Victor Oladipo reflects after winning the Most Improved Player award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - One year ago this week, Victor Oladipo couldn't have predicted he'd be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse making an entrance for a press conference after winning the most improved player of the year award. That's because this week last June, Oladipo was finding out he had been traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Pacers.

"I remember that day like it was yesterday," the former IU star said. "I had just landed on a plane. I remember turning on my phone I had 150 text messages. 150. It was a tough day but it made me who I am. "

And the most improved player doesn't plan to stop improving anytime soon.

"I wanna be great. I've been saying that since I walked into this facility," Oladipo said. "I want to be one of the best players to ever play this game."

But at the end of the day, one of the highlights of the afternoon wasn't all the trophies sitting on the stage with him, that would be Cameron Kirk. Cam spent the afternoon with Oladipo before his press conference. The 10 year old is a Riley Children's hospital patient who has leukemia.

"What Cam is going through is tough, but his family is beautiful and they all have smiles on their face," Oladipo said of the perspective Cam has brought him. He's uplifted and here I am worried about missed shots."

So with the inspiration of Cam and his sheer determination, Victor Oladipo will set his eyes on next season, where he expects even more.

"We're just getting started," Vic said. "This year just scratched the surface of how good we can really be."

The Pacers 2018-19 schedule has yet to be released.