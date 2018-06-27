UPDATE: Victims identified after shooting at Lawrence apartment complex leaves 2 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Two men are dead after a shooting in Lawrence on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to an apartment complex, located near Franklin and 46th Street, around 9:45 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. On Thursday, the victims were identified as Dalon Marquise Wilson-McIntosh, 23, and Adonai Spinks, 19.

As of Thursday afternoon, police were still searching for the killer. Police say the shooting took place near a small basketball court.

While the cause remains under investigation, the family of one of the victims says he appears to have been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It’s like it’s a nightmare. It’s a nightmare and I’m trying to wake up," said Amise McIntosh, Dalon's father.

Amise says his son simply went outside to the basketball court, when he got caught up in the shooting.

"He was a good kid, never any trouble. He always kept a smile on his face," said Amise.

"He just was a wonderful man. I hate that at a young age he’s not here with us," said Dalon's mother, Shervaun Wilson.

"He always made sure he checked in on his family. He was a role model to his siblings. He’s never been in any type of trouble," said Dalon's step-mom, Wendy McIntosh.

While Dalon is being remembered as an innocent bystander, family members believe Adonai, who graduated high school last year, was lured to the basketball court and targeted.

"Hanging with the wrong crowd will get you in trouble every time. Every time," said one family member who asked not to be identified.

When asked to provide pictures of Spinks, his family sent a picture showing the 19-year-old holding a handgun.

"I mean it hurts so bad. Y’all are picking up these guns and shooting each other over stupid stuff. It needs to stop," said the family member.

This double shooting brings the number of homicides in Lawrence this year to five, which police say is more than they normally see in an entire year, but also mirrors the violent trend across Indianapolis.

"I think we are reflective of what's going on throughout the county. We know we are not alone," said Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

"We’ve got to do something about the streets, because they’re quick to shoot and kill without having a heart and thinking about their actions first," said Wendy McIntosh.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.