TMZ: Joe Jackson, patriarch of Jackson family, dead at age 89

LOS ANGELES — Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson music family, has died at the age of 89, according to TMZ.

Jackson passed away early Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, sources told the website. He’d been in ill health for some time and was recently hospitalized with terminal cancer. Family members have been by his bedside ever since.

According to TMZ, he also ended up in the hospital after a stroke in 2016. In 2015, he suffered a stroke and a series of heart attacks. Doctors eventually implanted a pacemaker.

Jackson engineered the musical careers of his children, forming the Jackson 5 and guiding the solo careers of son Michael Jackson and daughter Janet Jackson. He was criticized for harsh management practices that included physical beatings of his children, methods he admitted to but insisted were for their own good.

Jackson had 10 children with Katherine, his wife of 60 years.