× Stopping the violence: public forum to discuss prevention

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—City leaders, IMPD and community members will meet tomorrow to discuss ways to reduce the violence in Indianapolis.

This comes, just two days after a shooting on the west side, that left a 19-year dead and another teen in critical condition.

The public forum will be hosted by The School of Public and Environmental Affairs at IUPUI.

Indianapolis’ newly named director of community violence reduction Shonna Majors, IMPD police chief Bryan Roach, Robert Woodson from the Woodson Center in Washington, D.C., and SPEA associate professor and criminal justice director Jeremy Carter will be there discuss the challenges Indianapolis faces in addressing violence.

The forum is open to the community. Attendees may register and submit questions here. Registration will remain open until the room reaches its capacity of 180 occupants.

Who: City leaders, IMPD Police Chief Bryan Roach, Robert Woodson, community members

What: Community forum on addressing violence in Indianapolis

Where: Faegre Baker Daniels Conference Room, Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, 720 Eskenazi Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202

When: Thursday, June 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Why: Forum will discuss ways to prevent crime in city, as well as effective national practices and potential city partnerships to reduce violence