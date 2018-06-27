× Police: Distinctive neck tattoo leads to man’s arrest in Boone County theft case

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A man’s distinctive neck tattoo helped police identify him as a suspect in a theft case.

In May, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office posted video from a homeowner’s trail camera of a thief who’d broken into a vacant home in Lebanon for months. He’d stolen nearly $7,000 in items, police said, and removed buckets of scrap metal from the property.

The sheriff’s office appealed for help from the public in identifying the man. Staff from the Hamilton County Jail and the Sheridan Police Department recognized the suspect as 29-year-old Cody Lawson, pointing out his neck tattoo as a distinctive feature.

The homeowner put up cameras in March after multiple thefts at the property. On May 2, the cameras captured a man in a Chevrolet Lumina hauling out buckets of scrap metal. The sheriff’s office posted video and images of the theft two days later.

Charges against Lawson were filed in late May, including burglary, theft and criminal trespass. However, investigators couldn’t immediately locate him. He has since been arrested and a trial is scheduled for August.