Mid-year financial review

Posted 2:48 pm, June 27, 2018, by

Building strong money habits and reaching your financial goals requires more than just an annual planning and budgeting session. Especially if and when life doesn't go as we always want it to. Financial expert, Andy Mattingly is in the studio to show you why a mid year financial review is key to financial success.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s