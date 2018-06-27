Limited rain Wednesday; heat pours in Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though it's a gloomy morning, the UV Index is still very high at 9. Protect your skin if you head outside; we should have more sun later.

Yesterday's high was just 76°, which is far below the average high in the mid 80s. Today will be warmer with a forecast high of 83° despite the cold front sliding through.

We had plenty of rain yesterday with . 47" in Indianapolis and higher totals toward Crawfordsville and Bedford. There was also a report of .5" hail east of Indy.

Much less rain is expected for Wednesday. We can't rule out a brief shower or storm but few of us will actually get anything so don't cancel any plans over this chance. We should even get some pops of sunshine in between the clouds.

The fourth heat wave of 2018 is in the near future! Heat indices will top off in the triple digits this weekend. Yikes! Get your yard work done today!