Police: Lawrence shooting at apartment complex kills two men

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police say two men are dead after a shooting in Lawrence Wednesday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex, located near Franklin and 46th St., on the report of a person shot.

A man has died and another man was initially hospitalized in critical condition. They later died at the hospital.

Police do not have any information on possible suspects and no weapon was found at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.