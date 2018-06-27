Police: Lawrence shooting at apartment complex kills two men

Posted 11:03 pm, June 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:54PM, June 27, 2018

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police say two men are dead after a shooting in Lawrence Wednesday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex, located near Franklin and 46th St., on the report of a person shot.

A man has died and another man was initially hospitalized in critical condition. They later died at the hospital.

Police do not have any information on possible suspects and no weapon was found at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s