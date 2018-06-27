Boy charged in Noblesville school shooting faces September hearing

Posted 2:41 pm, June 27, 2018, by

Photo from scene following shooting at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25, 2018

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.— A judge has scheduled a September fact-finding hearing for a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting another student and a teacher at a suburban Indianapolis school.

The boy’s attorney had asked Hamilton Circuit Court Judge Paul Felix to delay the hearing, which had been scheduled for this week and is similar to a trial.

Felix rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 10-11.

The boy is accused of shooting teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old classmate Ella Whistler on May 25 at Noblesville West Middle School.

Authorities say Seaman tackled the boy after the youth entered Seaman’s classroom with two handguns and began shooting in the school about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

The Associated Press and CBS4 aren’t using the boy’s name because he’s charged as a juvenile.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s