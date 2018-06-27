× ACLU, local Muslim groups discuss Supreme Court’s decision to uphold travel ban

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The ACLU of Indiana is hosting a press conference to address the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Trump’s travel ban.

The ruling upholds a ban on travel from five mostly Muslim countries, as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

The Trump administration says those countries lack proper screening and security measures for people trying to enter the U.S.

The travel ban has been enforced since last December when the justices said it could take effect while they considered the case.

Organizers say today`s meeting will focus on how this decision is affecting members of the Indianapolis Muslim community.

Now, with the latest 5 to 4 ruling, the ban is in place.

Local activists here say, some of the people who live in our area will be separated from their families and loved ones abroad.

That`s why reps from ACLU of Indiana say they`re hosting this press conference today. They`re doing it in partnership with Exodus Refugee Immigration and the Muslim Alliance of Indiana.