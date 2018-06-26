West side shootings leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating two shootings on the west side of Indianapolis that killed one 19-year-old and critically injured another Tuesday.

Police were first called to the Waterfront Terrace Apartments off 34th Street, where officers say they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound shortly before 7:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says a second shooting victim was found in the 3400 block of Moller Road. That’s only a few blocks away from the other scene. That victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives believe the shootings are connected, but no suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262–TIPS.