West side shootings leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

Posted 7:50 pm, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23PM, June 26, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating two shootings on the west side of Indianapolis that killed one 19-year-old and critically injured another Tuesday.

Police were first called to the Waterfront Terrace Apartments off 34th Street, where officers say they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound shortly before 7:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shooting scene at Waterfront Terrace Apartments

IMPD says a second shooting victim was found in the 3400 block of Moller Road. That’s only a few blocks away from the other scene. That victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Shooting scene on Moller Rd.

Detectives believe the shootings are connected, but no suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262–TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s